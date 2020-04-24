Missing Woman Diagnosed With Dementia Sought: Police

A San Diego woman who suffers from dementia has been missing since Thursday after she walked out of her apartment, according to police.

Edna Publicover was last seen at about noon in front of her apartment on the 4200 block of Louisiana Street. Authorities said she the missing woman is considered at-risk and needs medication for conditions she has.

Publicover was last seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, blue jeans, a white face mask and carrying a beige purse.

Anyone who has seen her or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact San Diego police at 619-531-2000.