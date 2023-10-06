Missing San Diego-based Navy sailor found nearly a week later

A Navy sailor who was assigned to USS Germantown, was found on Saturday after being reported missing by his command on Monday, according to the sailor's mother.

“We can confirm this sailor was found. His health and safety remain our priority," according to Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson.

Some of the sailor's colleagues reached out to his mother and other family on Monday, Oct. 2 asking if they had any contact with him or knew where he was, according to family friend Cynthia Richardson.

His command had filed a missing persons' report with the San Diego Police Department, who worked with Navy officials and NCIS to locate him.

"The health and welfare of our Sailors is a top priority and we will continue to work with local authorities to help locate this service member," Cdr. Arlo Abrahamson, Public Affairs Officer for Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet wrote in a statement shared with NBC 7 before he was found.

The sailor "was reported missing to the San Diego Police Department on October 3, 2023," SDPD spokesperson Adam Sharki shared.