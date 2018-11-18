Elderly At-Risk Woman Missing in Mira Mesa

Police are still looking for an elderly at-risk woman who's been missing in the Mira Mesa area for two days.

Martha Carrington, 84, just recently moved to San Diego from Florida to live with her son. She was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday at her son's home in the 9800 block of Mira Lee Way.

Police say she may have gone missing between then and 2 a.m. Saturday. Carrington was last seen wearing blue pajama pants and a short-sleeved shirt.

Carrington was diagnosed with schizophrenia, high blood pressure, and early stages of Alzheimer’s, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She is described as being 5-foot-8, 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She arrived at her son’s house in Mira Mesa on Thursday and is unfamiliar with the area, police said.

Her family say she did not have any money or a cell phone. Her family doesn’t believe she would use public transportation.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts was urged to contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000.