Police Continue Search for Missing Skyline Man With Dementia

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man with dementia who went missing from an independent living facility south of Lemon Grove.

D’Andre Mosley, 65, was last seen at his home in the 6600 block of Margarita Road in Skyline just after midnight Wednesday.

The 6-foot-tall man has white and grey hair, brown eyes, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Authorities confirmed Mosley is diagnosed with schizophrenia and dementia and must take medication.

Those close with Mosley said he does not have access to a cell phone or public transportation.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, San Diego police confirmed Mosley was still missing.

Anyone with information about Mosley is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.