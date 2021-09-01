Missing Oceanside Man Found on LA City Bus

A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient reported missing from Oceanside was found Wednesday on a Los Angeles city bus.

The Oceanside Police Department was contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department just before midnight Tuesday, with Edgar Cruz in protective custody after a city bus driver reported a seemingly disoriented rider, officials said.

Cruz was transported back home.

According to police, Cruz walked away from his home in the 3200 block of Mission Cove Way at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and was reported missing several hours later.