Missing Marine last seen leaving bar late night in Carlsbad a week ago

A search continued Sunday for a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton who went missing last week, authorities said.

Lance Cpl. Bailey Cameron was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 25 leaving the Coyote Bar & Grill at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive in Carlsbad, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

"A missing person report has been filed," a public information officer with the CPD told City News Service.

Cameron was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.

Military officials and police are cooperating in the search, while the Naval Criminal Investigative Service have also been informed about Cameron's disappearance.