Missing Man Last Seen Off-Roading Motorcycle Near Otay Mountain: SDSO

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities in San Diego are continuing their search for a missing 48-year-old man who was last seen Saturday near Otay Mountain.

Roberto Jose Manuel Camou went off-roading on a motorcycle Saturday morning near Otay Mountain and has not been seen since, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He posted an image around noon that same day but has not had contact with anyone since.

Camou is described as a 6-foot tall man who weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his chest.

Multiple agencies, including SDSO’s Search and Rescue, California State Parks, U.S. Border Patrol, San Diego firefighters and California Office of Emergency Services, are responding to the disappearance. They ask the public to stay away from the area since it’s made up of rugged and remote terrain.

Anyone who has seen Camou or who knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact SDSO at 858-565-5200.

