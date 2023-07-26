Missing man found dead on Rancho Bernardo hiking trail suffered from heat

The sustained heat is partially to blame for taking the life of an elderly man in Rancho Bernardo.

Skyranger7 was over the Bernardo Bay Trail near Lake Hodges during the recovery effort for a man in his 80s — after his routine hike turned deadly.

The man, who has not yet been identified, lived across the street from the trails with his wife in the Casa de las Campanas retirement community.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says that on Wednesday, they responded to four heat-related emergencies and two heat-related open space rescues, which includes the man who died in Rancho Bernardo.

“Anything that includes one of the parks with trails, we're seeing an increase in heat-related emergencies, especially over the last week," explained SDFD Battalion Chief Michael Howell.

The temperature on the trails at the time of the man’s death was 96 degrees with 35% humidity. Those conditions make it hard to acclimate, according to the fire department.

“When it's weather like this, we cancel training," Howell said. “So I think the public should be under those same circumstances. Once you get to a certain weather point, your routine needs to change."

Officials at the independent living facility would not comment on camera about the fatal incident at Bernardo Bay Trail. However, they did say residents who live in their facility, like the man who died, do not have to sign in or out throughout the day.

They issued a statement that reads in part: “Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with the resident’s family and we will do all we can to offer support to them at this sad time.”

Bronson's family want others to learn from this and take steps to avoid falling ill in extreme heat.