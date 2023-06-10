La Mesa man who went missing for more than a week found in South Bay area

A man from La Mesa who went missing for more than a week was found Friday in the South Bay area, according to his family.

The 40-year-old man disappeared in the downtown neighborhood of San Diego on May 26.

The man's cousin was the last family member to see him before he went missing. She took him to get treatment for his mental disabilities at the Jane Westin Wellness and Recovery, where she said he went to the bathroom and vanished.

His family said they found him sitting by himself on a park bench. They claim some unhoused people in the area took him in, putting up a tent for him and giving him a backpack with supplies and necessities.

The family said they were unsure how the man reached the South Bay area.