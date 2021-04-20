Rhode Island

Teen Girl Missing for More Than a Year Found in the Back of a Tractor-Trailer

Police say a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Virginia almost a year ago was found in the back of a tractor-trailer

A Virginia truck driver wanted in Texas for sexual assault of a child was found in Rhode Island with a teenage girl reported missing nearly a year ago, authorities said. 

David Romero Reyes was apprehended April 2 when he tried to enter the Naval Station Newport and a routine background check revealed he was wanted. Police also found in his tractor-trailer a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Virginia.

Prosecutors say one of the girl's relatives reported the 50-year-old Reyes to police when they learned the two were involved in a sexual relationship.

The federal public defender's office, which is representing him, declined to comment Tuesday.

