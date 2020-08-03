missing person

Missing At-Risk Teenager Last Seen in Carmel Valley: Police

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An undated image of Nevaeh “Marie” Corbin.
San Diego Police Department

Authorities in San Diego say they are searching for a missing at-risk teenager who was last seen Sunday around Carmel Valley.

Nevaeh “Marie” Corbin, 14, is missing and police are asking for the public’s help in their search.

Corbin is described as having black hair, blue eyes, stands at 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top, black leggings, a pink and black Apple watch and multi-colored blue shoes.

Anyone who has seen the missing teenager or who knows of where she’s been is encouraged to contact San Diego police at (619)531-2000.

