Missing 81-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Chula Vista

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Image of 81-year-old Donald Mooring taken from his driver's license.
Chula Vista Police Department

Authorities in Chula Vista are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Thursday.

Donald Mooring, 81, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of the Otay Ranch Mall, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. He may have dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person, authorities said.

Before his disappearance, Mooring was believed to be wearing a green plaid shirt, khaki pants and black tennis shoes. He could be driving a 2010 Dodge Caravan with a California license plate that reads 7CHU230.

Mooring is described as standing at 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone who has seen the missing man or who knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

