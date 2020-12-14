Missing 81-Year-Old Man Found in Mexico, Reunited With Family

An 81-year-old man who went missing in Chula Vista was found safe in Mexico and was back with his family, police said.

Donald Mooring had last been seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near Otay Ranch Mall in eastern Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista police.

Mooring suffers from dementia and drove off in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan, police said.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police in Tecate, Mexico contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection to tell them they had found Mooring, who apparently drove across the border about 30 miles southeast of Otay Ranch. It remains unclear how Mooring encountered Tecate police.