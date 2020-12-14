missing person

Missing 81-Year-Old Man Found in Mexico, Reunited With Family

By City News Service

Image of 81-year-old Donald Mooring taken from his driver's license.
Chula Vista Police Department

An 81-year-old man who went missing in Chula Vista was found safe in Mexico and was back with his family, police said.

Donald Mooring had last been seen around 3 p.m. Thursday near Otay Ranch Mall in eastern Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista police.

Mooring suffers from dementia and drove off in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan, police said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Regional ICU Bed Availability Critically Low

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Local Doctor Explains What To Expect After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, police in Tecate, Mexico contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection to tell them they had found Mooring, who apparently drove across the border about 30 miles southeast of Otay Ranch. It remains unclear how Mooring encountered Tecate police.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

missing personMexicoChula Vistadonald mooringman found
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us