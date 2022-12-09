missing person

Missing 62-Year-Old Woman Last Seen Near Talmadge: SDPD

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An undated image of missing person Debra Neal.
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police are seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk 62-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Authorities said Debra Neal has not been heard from since Thursday night. She was last seen in the Talmadge area on the 5200 block of El Cajon Boulevard and uses a walker to get around.

Neal was last seen wearing a black and white shirt along with a jacket and blue jeans. She is described as standing at 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

SDPD said anyone who has seen Neal or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact 911 and reference case No. 22-501040.

