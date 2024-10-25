Experts warn of the dangers of mislabeled THC products in San Diego County

San Diego County law enforcement, as well as medical experts, are warning parents that treats sold at common places, like gas stations, may contain dangerous levels of drugs for their kids.

“No amount of cannabis or THC is safe for a child,” Dr. Natalie Laub said.

Laub is a physician at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She said she has been researching cannabis and/or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) consumption in children and teens since 2016.

“Before 2016, we were seeing two to five teenagers a year hospitalized after ingesting intoxicating THC edibles,” she said. “Now, we are over 500. Over 500 teenagers a year need to be hospitalized because they’ve consumed a cannabis product.”

She explained that THC products that are sold over the counter often look like any other snack or candy — and that is a large part of the problem.

“Kids might think it’s just another treat, but it’s far more dangerous,” San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez said.

Martinez said during a press conference on Friday that undercover officers purchased THC products from gas stations, convenience stores, smoke shops, liquor stores and more throughout San Diego County in March, April and September of this year.

“These buys were made in Alpine, Del Mar, Encinitas, Poway, San Marcos, Solana Beach, Rancho San Diego and Vista,” Martinez added.

She then explained that more than 100 products that had been purchased were tested by the department’s forensic experts. They found that many products that claimed to have little to no THC actually had dangerous levels or had synthetic chemicals that mimic the effect of THC but may be even more concerning.

“Synthetic chemicals are unregulated,” Martinez said. “The consumer has no clue what different chemicals they may be ingesting or what the potency is inside of these products.”

If those gummy bears, cookie dough balls or chocolate bars wind up in the wrong hands, they could be deadly.

“Marijuana is marketed and packaged in a way that makes us believe it’s safe,” Laub said. “It takes a very small amount to kill a child.”

No arrests were made during the undercover operation. The sheriff’s department is working alongside San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson, the Chula Vista Police Department, La Mesa Police Department, El Cajon Police Department, San Diego Police Department, Center for Community Research, SAY San Diego, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Mano a Mano Foundation and the Neighborhood Market Association.

The sheriff's department is taking an education-first approach for now and encourages business owners to double-check the items they are selling or they could be criminally liable.

