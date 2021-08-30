Misinformation a Public Health Crisis? Supervisor Nathan Fletcher Introduces Proposal Declaring So

A policy to declare misinformation on COVID-19 as a public health crisis will be considered by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after it is presented Tuesday by Chair Nathan Fletcher.

Fletcher’s agenda item states that it aims to curb virus cases by formally declaring false and misleading information on the coronavirus pandemic as a crisis, saying that it’s a threat to public health.

“At a pivotal time in our history, with an FDA-approved vaccine available to all San Diegans free of charge and booster shots recommended later this year, health misinformation now presents a greater threat to public health than a variant of COVID-19,” the Board Letter introducing the proposal states.

It also adds that vaccine hesitancy “stands in the way of the county moving beyond the COIVD-19 pandemic…”

As part of the policy’s resolution drafted by Fletcher, identifying and labeling health misinformation and better understanding gaps in information are among the top two priorities to combat the issue. It also suggests expanding research efforts to understand the source of misinformation and partnering with local entities to best find ways to stop the misinformation as a way to remedy the problem.

“I fully support the first amendment, and people’s right to say and believe what they want, but we also have the right and responsibility to call out things that are objectively false,” Fletcher said in a statement. “The pervasiveness of health misinformation was on full display at our Board of Supervisors meeting a couple of weeks ago, and we have an obligation to make sure we are defending the science and pushing back on the non-science.”

The supervisors will consider the agenda item during their meeting on Tuesday.