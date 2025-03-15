Miramar College hosts inaugural Native American Powwow event

San Diego Miramar College and San Diego Unified School District’s Title VI & Johnson O’Malley Indian Education Program partnered to host the inaugural Powwow at the college’s campus.

The event on Saturday was geared towards uplifting and celebrating Native American culture.

“A Powwow is Native American gathering. It’s where we come together as a community and we share culture together, dance and songs,” said Viki Eagle, director of Native American Student Success and Support Program at Miramar College.

The event featured Native arts and craft vendors, singers and more. The site where the event was held is also significant.

“Miramar College sits on traditional Kumeyaay land. Kumeyaay people were here since the time immemorial. All of their sings and all of their culture, all of their stories. Everything was here centered in San Diego,” Eagle said.

The college was recently awarded the Native American Student Success and Support Program (NASSSP) grant to fund programs for promoting academic success in Native communities. Miramar College is one of 20 California Community Colleges to implement the NASSSP, according to the college’s staff.

The importance and role of funding is top of mind.

“Grants like this are so important for us here because we wouldn’t be able to bring our community together like this as easily without the funding and the support that we do have now,” Eagle said.

Event attendees and organizers told NBC 7 they are hopeful that this event will continue in the future.