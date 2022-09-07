Miramar Air Show Returns This Month for Stunning, Free Demonstrations

Aviation enthusiasts, rejoice!

The Miramar Air Show is returning this month to put on a stunning display by pilots at MCAS Miramar.

For the first time since the pandemic, the public is invited to the base to enjoy the free show, which is scheduled for Sept. 23-25. Attendants will be treated to a show by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and can also count on seeing demonstrations by the U.S. Marine’s F-35B and the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor.

This year’s theme for the event will be “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win.” Organizers say the title reflects “the Commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 program and the technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century’s force in readiness.”

Those who plan on attending the event should be aware of the following rules:

An existing “clear bags only” policy

Photo identifications must be shown

Ice chests will not be permitted, but exceptions will be made for medically necessary items

No pets allowed; service animals with documentation are welcomed

For a detailed look at permitted and prohibited items for the air show, click here.

The Miramar Air Show is free to the public but upgraded seating and services are available for sale. Click here for details on the event.