Miramar Air Show Back in the Skies for 2022

The Miramar Air Show ⁠— the largest of its kind in the world, according to officials ⁠— was grounded by the pandemic for the past two years but will be back in the skies above the San Diego later this year, officials said on Tuesday.

The air show is slated for Sept. 23-25, according to the military.

"It's been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation, and I am extremely excited to be able to do so once again," commanding officers Col. Thomas M. Bedell was quoted as saying in a news release issued Tuesday. "We are proud to call America's Finest City home and bring back one of the world's most anticipated aviation exhibitions."



Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The theme of this year's show will be Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win, officials said, "and is a direct reflection of the commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 program and the technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century's force in readiness."

As is always the case, the air show will be free and open to the public. Officials said attendees can expect to see the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, as well as the Air Force's F-22 Raptor demonstration team, a demonstration by a Marine Corps' F-35B and much more

In addition to the 2020-21 cancellations, the event was also iced in 2013 as a result of a government shutdown.

The air show typically draws more than 500,000 spectators each year, according to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.