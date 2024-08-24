Mira Mesa man accused of using explosives to steal money from ATMs

A Mira Mesa man who allegedly used explosives in two unsuccessful attempts to get cash from ATMs was arrested Friday.

Son Thanh Nguyen, 44, is accused of using improvised explosive devices in failed attempts to steal from ATMs in University City and Rancho Bernardo.

Federal prosecutors say the first attempt was made just before 3:30 a.m. June 8 at an ATM outside the California Coast Credit Union on Governor Drive. Nguyen allegedly placed a five-gallon plastic container with a spout near the ATM and inserted a PVC hose into the ATM.

A small explosion went off, but he was unable to get any money, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

On June 28, just after 2 a.m., he allegedly made another attempt at a First Citizen's Bank branch in Rancho Bernardo, with similar results.

Surveillance footage was used to track the suspect and his vehicle.

At Nguyen's home, investigators found chemicals and equipment allegedly used to construct the explosive devices and clothes consistent with those worn during the attempts, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Nguyen was arrested Friday by FBI agents and is slated to make his initial court appearance on Monday.