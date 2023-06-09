Minor arrested in connection with vandalism that included smashed car windows, swastikas: CVPD

A minor was arrested earlier this week in connection with a string of vandalisms that included smashed windows and graffitied swastikas in the South Bay, the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) announced.

The arrest was made Wednesday following multiple tips from the community, CVPD said. Law enforcement put out a call for the public’s help in identifying the individual who smashed car windshield and spray-painted swastikas last month. According to police, the culprit painted words with racist connotations on poles, cars, and on the door of a resident's garage.

The vandalism was reported in the area of 2nd Avenue and F Street in Chula Vista.

"How do you think it's OK to damage other people's property?" asked Kristin Jung, the owner of the vandalized car.

The incident cost him about $1,000 to replace the glass and rent another vehicle. Leonardo Mendoza also fell victim to the crimes when his car windshield was smashed.

"It hurts me because this car means a lot to me," Mendoza said.

CVPD did not say if the minor who was arrested would face any charges in connection with the vandalism.

“Based on the investigation, investigators determined that this series was not a hate crime, and there are no other outstanding suspects,” the department said. “The person arrested was a juvenile, and therefore we are unable to release any further information.”