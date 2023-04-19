Millions of Fentanyl Pills Found Hidden in Shipment of Green Beans at Border Crossing South of San Diego

Millions of fentanyl pills were found hidden among strings of green beans that smugglers attempted to bring across the U.S.-Mexico Border in Otay Mesa, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The 3.52 million fentanyl pills were concealed within cardboard cartons filled with fresh green beans inside a tractor-trailer being driven by a 48-year-old man across the port of entry Monday night, CBP said. The contents of the truck were inspected by a drug-sniffing K-9 and agents found the pills, which were estimated to have a street value worth $21 million.

Millions of fentanyl pills (left) were found inside cartons of green beans (right). Photo c/o U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

About 775 pounds of fentanyl were seized. The driver was detained on a drug trafficking charge and turned over to immigration officials, CBP said.

Mexico leaders and the Biden administration last week announced a partnership to combat fentanyl trafficking coming north and gun trafficking going south. The same day, the U.S. Department of Justice announced fentanyl trafficking charges against dozens of Sinaloa cartel members, including drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's sons.

NBC News reported most of the illicit supply of the potent synthetic opioid that comes into the U.S. is manufactured in Mexico from raw materials sent from China.

