VA San Diego Reports First Coronavirus Cases

The first cases of the coronavirus were reported at the VA San Diego Healthcare System on Friday.

The case count on the Department of Veterans Affairs website lists 130 patients by city, and shows three patients in San Diego. They are quarantined at home, according to the VA.

Other VA facilities in California with positive coronavirus cases include Fresno (1), Long Beach (1), and Palo Alto (2).

The VA said it has administered more than 1,192 COVID-19 tests nationwide.

Two veterans have died; one in Vermont and another in Oregon.