USMC Confirms Some MCRD San Diego Recruits Have COVID-19

Despite adjustments made at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego weeks ago to protect against the new coronavirus, a number of recruits have tested positive at the base, the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed.

The Marines are in Bravo Company and will remain in quarantine for 14 days on the base where new recruits from the West Coast go to boot camp. The Marine Corps would not disclose how many recruits have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, due to "operational security," a spokesperson said.

About 250 recruits and about a dozen drill instructors and company officers are quarantined on base. They were moved into the facility on April 11 and are staying in rooms that hold two people.

NBC 7 military reporter Bridget Naso was at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego Wednesday to learn more about the changes being made to keep recruits safe.

About 270 recruits who arrived on April 13 are staying at a local hotel, two to a room, where they began processing and will remain for 14 days to be monitored.

At the start of April, The Marine Corps told NBC 7 recruits were being screened before they even get to San Diego, and again at the Marine base where they go through additional medical testing.

Any recruit displaying symptoms will be tested for the coronavirus.

“Once they arrive here if they develop any symptoms they are properly screened tested and quarantined if needed," Capt. Martin Harris, the Director of Communication Strategy and Operations for MCRD San Diego and Western recruiting region, told NBC 7 in early April.

At the time, none had tested positive for coronavirus, though some displayed symptoms and were being isolated.

Separating recruits is a challenge due to the nature of the training at MCRD, so the number of trainees has been decreased in order to practice social distance. Beds where the new recruits sleep now have been distanced six feet apart.