NAVWAR’s New ‘Fusion Cell’ Keeps US Navy Fleet Ready Amid Pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic can seem like a setback to military operations, The U.S. Navy is utilizing a sophisticated data tracking tool to ensure their warfighting capabilities remain consistent.

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) has launched a virtual data tool called Fusion Cell to analyze information about their personnel, resources and programs to ensure the Navy can plan ahead to keep operations running smoothly.

The tool, developed by Fleet Readiness Directorate (FRD) in just a matter of days, is necessary amid the coronavirus pandemic, when changes to daily operations are rampant.

Sailors can face challenges like travel restrictions in each country, different health standards and changes in operations to meet Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. The Fusion Cell can analyze all these metrics and produce the most efficient workflow for the Navy's fleet, NAVWAR said.

"The Fusion Cell provides real-time situational awareness to ensure the command is able to keep pace with the rapidly changing environment while remaining mission-focused," said Mike Spencer, FRD Executive Director.

The Navy faced a particular challenge among its in-service engineering agents (ISEA), who typically provide support for two weeks in one location before moving onto the next. Under current CDC guidelines, each ISEA would need to remain quarantined for 14 days before they could move onto another job.

Fusion Cell identified the problem and led NAVWAR to limit ISEA's staff and keep each team member on one location for longer to eliminate unnecessary travel.

NAWAR, which is made up of more than 11,000 employees around the world, credits the Fusion Cell for allowing their information warfighting capabilities to remain uninterrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic.