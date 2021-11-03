Fleet Week San Diego 2021 Gets Underway With Police Escort

Fleet Week is back in San Diego, honoring the contributions and sacrifices the armed services have made for the greater San Diego community.

On Wednesday starting at noon, San Diego police will provide a motorcycle escort for a convoy of Marine equipment making the trip from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to Broadway Pier.

"[The SDPD escort] is yet another reflection of the great support that the city provides to the military in San Diego," said Larry Blumberg, the executive director of Fleet Week San Diego, in a news release issued this week.

Not only is the escort a special honor but it will also help facilitate the flow of the heavy equipment through downtown San Diego.

The equipment the convoy is carrying will be on display at Broadway Pier throughout the week.

Nearly 1,500 San Diego students are expected at Broadway Pier on Thursday and Friday, taking part in Student STEM Day, during which they will see the equipment first hand.

Students will get closeup views of new and emerging technologies in the military and in civilian applications. They will also have the opportunity to learn more about STEM education programs. Registration is required for the event.

The USS Fort Worth, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, and the USCG Cutter Benjamin Bottoms are set to arrive at the Broadway Pier on Wednesday as well.

Fleet Week 2021 Schedule of Events

SDPD Motorcycle Escort : Nov. 3

: Nov. 3 San Diego Fleet Week Foundation 20th Anniversary Celebration : Nov. 4

: Nov. 4 Student STEM Days & Innovation Zone : Nov. 4-5

: Nov. 4-5 Military Family Day : Nov. 7

: Nov. 7 Fleet Week SDMAC Breakfast : Nov. 8

: Nov. 8 Enlisted Recognition Luncheon : Nov. 9

: Nov. 9 Fleet Week Foundation Veteran's Day Boat Parade : Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day)

: Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) Salute to Service Festival: Nov. 11

Salute to Service

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud to host one of the biggest celebrations in San Diego, the Salute to Service Festival on board the USS Midway Museum. The event is all to celebrate the military families in our community that have sacrificed so much for our freedom.

The event at the USS Midway Museum on the Embarcadero is free for all active, reserve, National Guard, veterans and their families. Simply show military ID and join in the celebration with your family.

On Veterans Day, NBC 7 usually throws our big Salute to Service Festival, but because of the pandemic, we had to find a creative way to celebrate during Military Family Appreciation Month, reports NBC 7 military reporter Bridget Naso.

Guests at the event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m., will enjoy live music from The Wild Side Band and kids' activities, as well as free food and drink samples. Stop by NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's booth for games and prizes.

For more information on the week's events, visit the Fleet Week website.