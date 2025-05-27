Military nonprofit helping families rebuild after Murphy Canyon plane crash

When a private jet crashed into a Murphy Canyon military community last Thursday, the first responders weren't just police and fire but other neighbors. After the smoke cleared, the victims' needs were of a different kind.

That's when groups like the Support the Enlisted Project, or STEP, mobilized to help.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The fire, smoke and jet fuel contaminated the homes of some 42 military families in Murphy Canyon. It’s the kind of contamination that destroys everything.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“How do we get them through the day? They need shoes. They need blankets, clothes, diapers. They need food. They need water," Tony Teravainen said.

That fateful Thursday was a cry for help, and to the rescue was Teravainen and his organization.

“We were on the emergency response group, and we’ve had people in the green zone there helping through the weekend,“ Teravainen said.

Teravainen says STEP's primary mission is to temporarily provide basic needs to service members and, in the long term, to empower them to take control of their finances.

This isn’t the group’s first response to a catastrophe. In July of 2020, after the USS Bonhomme Richard was destroyed by fire, the sailors affected relied on STEP.

“That was a lot of single sailors. The folks that live on the ship were hardest hit. They lost everything,“ Teravainen said.

That same month, a Marine amphibious assault vehicle sank off the coast of Camp Pendleton killing nine on board.

“Because our care is really that one-on-one based, we’re able to wade through the bigger issues and help people with the specifics,” Teravainen said.

A Cessna 550 crashed just before 4 a.m. on Salmon Street. The NTSB says the jet hit powerlines two miles southeast of Montgomery Field, and then collided with a house. No one on the ground was killed. NBC7's Shelby Bremer has the latest.

Teravainen says the plane crash in Murphy Canyon is unique in many ways. He says military housing rotates every three years. Families are from all over, so they create community quickly. It is a safe space for the kids to play together, and the service members share a comradery.

The destruction displaced 42 to 50 families.

“The insurance starts, which is a nightmare. The bills start to stack up. You need to start buying things,” Teravainen said.

STEP provides social services and counseling. Teravainen says they will work with some of these families for the next six months or several years.

“Really helping them create a plan for their future. Help them move forward in a way that they feel safe, secure and emotionally stable," Teravainen said.

Teravainen has his own sad story. He and his family lost their home in the 2007 Witch Creek fire. He wants for these service men and women what he sought after that devasting fire.

“My prayer for them is they can just get a good group around them and work through this in a way that is manageable and peaceful for them," Teravainen said.

STEP was formed 13 years ago. The CEO says the organization has a 97% success rate with its clients.