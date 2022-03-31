Military Medical Workers Return to San Diego From COVID Deployments

Active-duty San Diego military medical workers have returned from providing COVID-19 assistance to a university hospital in Salt Lake City, Naval Medical Forces Pacific announced Thursday.

The sailors from Naval Hospital San Diego and Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton returned Wednesday from the University of Utah Hospital.

Their efforts were part of the U.S. Department of Defense's support of the Federal Emergency Management Administration, NMFP said in a news release.

The sailors allowed the Utah hospital to open beds and reschedule surgical procedures put on hold during the pandemic.

According to NMFP, this week "marks the first time since 2020 no military medical personnel remain deployed on a COVID-19 clinical mission." During that period, almost 5,000 federal personnel were deployed across 49 states and territories to help, according to the White House.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 24,000 military members in active-duty status provided support, as part of a full government effort to fight COVID-19, NMFP said.