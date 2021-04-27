Military

Military Helicopter Crashes Into USS Charleston, Sinks Into Sea

No injuries were reported in connection to the crash, which remains under investigation

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

AMWXFRIPIC_0.jpg
Alicia Dean

Military officials are investigating after an unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of USS Charleston Tuesday morning, according to the Commander of the U.S. Third Fleet.

The incident happened shortly after the aircraft MQ-8B Fire Scout took off from the ship at about 9:40 a.m., the Third Fleet said in a statement on Tuesday. The helicopter, which is 31.7 feet long and roughly 10 feet tall, was not recovered after it fell into the sea.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Despite damage to a safety net on the ship and a strike to the hull, USS Charleston was able to safely operate after the crash, officials said. The damage is being assessed and seems to have occurred in an area above the waterline.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Set to Resume J&J Vaccinations

Chula Vista Feb 8

Timeline: The Disappearance of Chula Vista Mom May ‘Maya' Millete

The ship will continue operations in the Eastern Pacific. No injuries were reported in connection to the crash.

It is unclear what caused the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MilitarySan DiegocrashhelicopterFire Scout
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us