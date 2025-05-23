Military families get discounted pet adoptions for Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, military families can meet some furry friends at Helen Woodward Animal Center and take one home, with no adoption fees.

The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation will, for the fifth year, sponsor adoptions for veterans, active-duty military members and their families from Saturday through Monday.

"Pairing an orphan pet with a military family is a true win-win for us," stated Kendall Schulz, adoption services director at the Woodward Center. "We know that the pet and the military family will benefit from the bond and we are so grateful to Animals for Armed Forces Foundation for helping us unite these deserving hearts."

Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is a Southern California nonprofit "dedicated to providing our US Armed Forces families with free pet adoptions," a statement from the foundation read. Over the past seven years, the foundation has helped facilitate more than 1,300 adoptions.

While a family must meet adoption requirements and pay a $36 microchipping fee, it is open to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, and/or immediate family members.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center has other programs serving veterans, such as its Pet Encounter Therapy program, which visits veterans monthly -- at the ICS Hawthorne Center and Veterans Village San Diego -- with therapeutic animals to "help lower blood pressure, regulate breathing, improve memory and lift the spirits of wounded military members," a statement from the center read.

The center's AniMeals program, in partnership with natural pet food company Blue Buffalo, also regularly provides pet food to wounded military clients with service dogs. Its Companion Animal Hospital Military Fund also supports military members by offering low-cost services to active duty enlisted ranks E-1 to E-7 or disabled military and their immediate family members.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. Adoptions hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Prospective adopters can view available pets here: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet.

For more information on eligibility, call the center's Adoptions Department at: 858-756-4117 ext. 1.