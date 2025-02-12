Rescue crews respond to military plane crash into San Diego Bay

A military aircraft has crashed into the San Diego Bay near Shelter Island, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Rescue crews responded around 10:15 a.m. to reports that a plane crashed into the water, the SDFD said.

Military officials confirmed two service members were on board, both of which have been rescued and transported to UC San Diego Medical Center, the agency said. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.