San Diego weather

Mild weather to start fall in San Diego County this week

Expect the first of week of fall to warm up slightly

By City News Service

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A warming trend is expected over the weekend for San Diego County, with minor shifts in high temperatures through the end of the week, forecasters said Saturday.

Triple-digit weather is expected for county deserts through the week, with mostly sunny and clear conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The western valley and foothill areas will see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with highs ranging from the low to upper 80s. The mountains will also see sunny conditions, with highs ranging between the low 80s to low 90s.

Coastal San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions and patchy fog in the mornings during the week, with mild gusts and highs in the mid-70s.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 73 degrees Saturday accompanied by light gusts, with mostly Sunny conditions. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 and a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph then becoming light in the evening, according to the NWS.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet and a west swell from 280 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday.

Local

Sep 20

Things to do this weekend: Super Girl Surf Pro, Pacific Islander Festival and more

San Diego 4 hours ago

San Diego teen starts sports nonprofit clinic for low-income, homeless youth

"The marine layer will become shallower and the low clouds-fog will be mostly confined to the coastal areas, and the western portions of the San Diego County valleys," the NWS said.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego weatherSan Diego County
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us