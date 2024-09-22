Mild weather to start fall in San Diego County this week

A warming trend is expected over the weekend for San Diego County, with minor shifts in high temperatures through the end of the week, forecasters said Saturday.

Triple-digit weather is expected for county deserts through the week, with mostly sunny and clear conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

The western valley and foothill areas will see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with highs ranging from the low to upper 80s. The mountains will also see sunny conditions, with highs ranging between the low 80s to low 90s.

Coastal San Diego will see partly cloudy conditions and patchy fog in the mornings during the week, with mild gusts and highs in the mid-70s.

Downtown San Diego had a high near 73 degrees Saturday accompanied by light gusts, with mostly Sunny conditions. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 and a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph then becoming light in the evening, according to the NWS.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 1 to 3 feet and a west swell from 280 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Wednesday.

"The marine layer will become shallower and the low clouds-fog will be mostly confined to the coastal areas, and the western portions of the San Diego County valleys," the NWS said.