Mild Weather Expected Sunday, Followed By Wind, Cold Monday

San Diego County's tranquil and relatively mild weather Sunday could be interrupted by windy and much colder conditions Monday as a trough digs over the West, the National Weather Service said.

"Scattered, light showers were expected as the marine layer deepens in response to the strong westerly winds, but odds are, most will have nothing measurable," forecasters said.

Monday and Tuesday could be quite chilly, but temperatures were expected to take a turn by midweek, beginning a warming trend that was likely to take temperatures back above normal by next weekend.

Sunday's highs were expected to be in the upper 60s throughout the county, possibly reaching 87 in the desert, the NWS said. Overnight lows were expected to be in the 30s in the mountains and valleys, in the 40s by the coast and in the 50s in the desert.

The trough was expected to swing through California on Monday and cause quite strong winds over Southern California, the NWS said. The strongest winds could be through the mountain passes and down into the desert areas, where a high wind warning was in effect for Monday. Wind advisories have been issued for coastal and valley areas.

Winds over the mountains and deserts could reach 80 mph or even higher in remote backcountry locations, forecasters said. For the coastal and valley areas, winds were expected to reach 40 mph and could reach as high as 50 mph near the immediate coast.

The strongest winds were likely to occur Monday afternoon and evening, then gradually diminish through early Tuesday.

A wind advisory will be in effect from Monday afternoon-Tuesday morning. Gusts will be around 40 mph.



Areas of very light rain were expected Monday morning and afternoon over and west of the mountains.

Warming looks to build into next weekend as an Eastern Pacific high-pressure ridge builds into California. Temperatures away from the coast could reach the mid-80s and into the lower 90s possibly in the lower desert.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected Sunday morning. Winds should strengthen from the northwest Sunday afternoon and evening, with gusts around 20 knots near San Clemente Island. Gale force west-northwest winds and large, rough seas were likely Monday and Tuesday. A gale watch was in effect for all coastal waters. Gusts of 35 to 40 knots were possible Monday morning through early Tuesday morning, lowering to 20 to 25 knots for the remainder of Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Large, short-period west-northwest swells could bring elevated to high surf conditions Monday into early Tuesday. Surf of 5 to 7 feet was expected, with higher surf of 8 to 10 feet possible on exposed west-facing beaches in San Diego County.