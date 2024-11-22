politics

Mike Levin says he'll focus on ‘areas of common ground' in his fourth House term

Levin secured a fourth term representing coastal North County in Congress. With his party in the minority in both chambers, he said he is ready and willing to reach across the aisle

By Joey Safchik

Mike Levin (D-CA 49) won a fourth term this month, but it was a hard-fought victory in his historically purple district, which spans Orange and San Diego counties. He won handily in the San Diego portion of the constituency.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

While the Democrat held on to his seat, his party is in the minority in D.C., as Republicans will control the House, Senate and Oval Office come the new year. Levin said he is prepared to reach across the aisle, noting his congressional career began under the first Trump administration.

“I do think there are areas of common ground, and I'll continue to be focused on them. One that comes to mind is lowering costs. I think everybody that was campaigning, whether Republican, Democratic, we were all committed to finding common sense ways to lower costs for the American consumer,” Levin said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

He acknowledges it is "not going to be as easy, obviously to get things across the finish line." He believes bipartisan cooperation will be possible to tackle inflation and environmental concerns, like nuclear waste.

“We may have some different ideas. I'm worried about things like tariffs, the impact that they'll have on prices, but we know that we have to rein in inflation. And we've got to work together in a bipartisan way to do it,” Levin said.

Inevitably, however, there will be conflict. Levin campaigned heavily on protecting reproductive freedom.

Local

49 mins ago

Things to do this weekend: Ice rinks, Lightscape, Jingle Jets and more

San Diego Humane Society 7 hours ago

‘Dog Day Out' program helps stressed shelter dogs and potential adopters connect

“I know that my colleagues across the aisle, many of them would advocate for a national abortion ban. And we've got to do everything we can to try to stop them. But it's going to be very difficult with the trifecta that they have,” said Levin. “We have to make sure that we work very, very hard both outside the Capitol and as lawmakers to stand with reproductive rights.”

NBC 7's full interview with Levin will air on Sunday after "Meet the Press."

This article tagged under:

politicsDecision 2024
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us