Migrants at U.S.-Mexico Border Say They've Been Without Food, Water for Days

Dozens of migrants were detained Thursday after they were trapped between two border fences at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Two migrants who spoke to NBC 7 said they were part of two large groups that may have had up to 200 people in total as they migrated to the border. One man named Mohammed said several people were injured while trying to climb the border fences, including his sister, who broke her leg attempting to do so.

Mohammed, along with another man named Zain, said the group was stuck between the two border fences for at least three nights without food or water. Volunteers have dropped off supplies including blankets, snacks and water bottles for the group, they said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“We’re facing a lot of challenges, difficult challenges,” Mohammed told NBC 7. “Me, I am entering the 4th night.”

Some of the migrants said they’re Ethiopian nationals who flew into Brazil, with many of them traveling to Mexico on foot.

It is unclear exactly how many migrants were detained at the border and what other countries they are from.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has not returned NBC 7’s request for comment.