Migrant smugglers use imitation Border Patrol truck to sneak migrants across US–Mexico border

In his 40 years researching immigration, San Diego State University Latin American Studies Professor Victor Clark Alfaro said he’s seen quite a few ways smugglers try to avoid Border Patrol.

“A group of human smugglers tried to cross a group of piñatas legally to the U.S. and they were sent to secondary inspection,” Clark Alfaro said. “When CBP approached the vehicle with the piñatas, they discovered that one piñata was a child of around three years old.”

Smugglers imitating Border Patrol — the exact agency they try to avoid — stumped him.

“There will be always groups of [smugglers] who will try to use their talent against the technology,” Clark Alfaro said.

On July 22, Mexican authorities said they found a patrol car on the Mexican side of border labeled with Border Patrol logos and 17 migrants huddled inside.

National Migration Institute delegate David Pérez Tejada said the smugglers may have lied to the migrants by saying something like, “Hop on, we already have an agreement. This is a U.S. border patrol vehicle. With this, they won’t ask you anything before you cross the border."

Clark Alfaro said smuggling is extremely dangerous for migrants, not just due to the conditions they travel in, but the people they travel with.

“If you are in the hands of smugglers, they can not only rape women, extort migrants and steal their belongings, but even kill them,” Clark Alfaro said.

Once found, the migrants were taken to police headquarters.

In a press release, Mexicali police said they are trying to prevent future criminal activity at the border and save lives.