Midway McDonald's killer in custody; getaway driver still at large: San Diego police

A suspect believed to have stabbed a 44-year-old man to death in the Midway District last month was arrested in Los Angeles County, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim, Joshua Goodman, rode his bike into the McDonald's restaurant in the 3800 block of Midway Drive, near Sports Arena Boulevard, on Aug. 30 at about 11:25 a.m., police said. Western Division patrol officers who responded to a 911 call found Goodman in the parking lot suffering from at least one stab wound.

On Thursday, police announced that during their investigation, they identified 31-year-old Armando Parras as the suspect who committed the killing and obtained an arrest warrant.

Officers in the West Covina Police Department found Parras at a motel 2700 block of East Garvey Avenue South on Sept. 17 and took him into custody, according to SDPD. Parras was then extradited to San Diego and booked into jail, police said.

Investigators believe Parras and Goodman were acquainted before the killing, according to San Diego police Lt. Judson Campbell.

The Killing at the Midway McDonald's

The day of the killing, officers and bystanders rendered aid until paramedics arrived and took Goodman to the hospital, where he died.

"During the preliminary investigation, officers learned the victim rode his bicycle into the parking lot of a business in the Midway District," Campbell said at the time of the killing. "At some point, the suspect arrived at the location in a light-colored minivan. The suspect exited the vehicle and immediately began to chase the victim in circles in the parking lot."

During the chase, the suspect repeatedly stabbed the victim with what appeared to be a knife, the lieutenant said.

"Detectives have determined the minivan was driven by a second person, now believed to be an unknown female, who drove through the lot with the sliding door open."

The suspect ran and jumped into the van, which was last seen westbound on Midway Drive, Campbell said. The entire incident concluded in less than 30 seconds.

Campbell said on Thursday that officers had recovered the minivan during their investigation.

Parras, who faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held without bail, is due in court on Sept. 25.

Police are still trying to identify the getaway driver. Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.