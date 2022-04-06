Middle-Schoolers Create Kindness in a Bag for Ukrainian Refugees

They don’t know them. They’ve never spoken to one another. They don’t even know their names.

However, students at Bell Middle School in San Diego’s Skyline community spent a few minutes every school day this week preparing care packages for kids their age who live thousands of miles away.

“We’re filling the bags with candy for the kids, for the Ukraine kids,” explained sixth-grader Jordan Carlis.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jordan was one of 20 students on an assembly line in Tom Daly’s social studies classroom who were stuffing large envelopes full of candy. Daly said each envelope was decorated with messages of support for Ukrainian kids who fled their country and are currently in Warsaw, Poland.

“There’s 100,000 students that have arrived there, and they’re now going to school,” Daly said.

“It feels right,” said a smiling Jordan from behind a face mask. “We’re feeling bad because they lost their homes, and I would feel sad, too.”

These kids are using class time to care for other kids thousands of miles away. It’s the simplest gesture in their social studies class at @sdbellmiddle. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/w1EIzD10na — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) April 6, 2022

“I wouldn’t want that to happen here or to any other country or child,” added fellow sixth-grader Penny Sheets.

“It’s scary,” concluded Jordan.

Daly said the students had an online fundraiser to pay for supplies and postage. His students created more than a hundred bags, with the first batch arriving in Poland any day now.