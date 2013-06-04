Mid-Coast Trolley Line Extension: Images

Images of the proposed trolley extension to University City.

The area of Rose Canyon is located along the proposed trolley line.
One of the images in the proposal from SANDAG showing the route and stops.
One of the images in the proposal from SANDAG showing the route and stops.
One of the images in the proposal from SANDAG showing the route and stops.
The area of Rose Canyon is a popular recreation area.

