Power Outage Impacting Nearly 7,500 in Mid City Neighborhoods

A power outage in the Mid City area left nearly 7,500 people in the dark Tuesday night, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

SDG&E reported 7,479 customers in the Normal Heights, University Heights, Kensington, Talmadge, Chollas Creek, Oak Park and North Park neighborhoods were without power as of around 5:45 p.m.

All power was restored by 6:50 p.m.

No cause was determined as of 7 p.m.

Click here to see SDG&E's power outage map.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.