Sure, watching Manny Machado smash one over the fence is top-tier glee. And, catching Tatis swagger into home can make you giddy with joy. But, is there an elation quite like biting into a crispy tortilla chip fully loaded with local tri-tip delicacy "Cardiff Crack" and smothered in yellow cheese and BBQ sauce?

Petco Park continually outranks all other Major League Baseball stadiums whether the Pads are winning or not -- and the food and beverage offerings are part of what makes America's Finest ballpark great.

Each year, the Padres and their hospitality group Delaware North partner with popular and local eateries to create unique dining concoctions that can only be found in San Diego. This year, the organization found a way to outdo themselves by adding a Michelin-star chef to their roster.

Read on for what's new in the food scene at Petco Park for 2025.

Deckman at The Draft

Where: The Draft by Ballast Point

Drew Deckman, a Michelin-star chef and who recently opened his first U.S. restaurant in North Park, is on to his next endeavor. He's partnered with hospitality group Delaware North to bring several seafood creations to Ballast Point's restaurant, The Draft.

Deckman has several successful eateries in Mexico, and its clear he's bringing some Baja California flare to the Petco Park menu, which includes fresh fish tacos, a variety of oysters and ceviche. For the seafood-naysayers, Deckman brings carnitas wings marinated in a harissa sauce. Try the dirty baja fries: Topped with shrimp ceviche queso fundido and pico de gallo.

The Mini Donut Co.

Where: Sec. 109

Get your fresh donuts, here! The Mini Donut Company, with three locations across San Diego, is expanding into the ballpark. Doughey rings will come in a variety of flavors from traditional glazed to a frosted variety with "City Connect" sprinkles.

SD Sliders

Where: The Kona Big Wave Patio (Sec. 227)

This returning eatery is bringing new between-bread menu items. Pair a pretzel beer cheese slider, which is also topped with pastrami, alongside a fresh draft. Or try the new SoCal slider, with pickles and a house spread; or the bourbon bacon blue slider, with grilled onions, maple bourbon bacon and blue cheese. Returning items include the rodeo slider topped with BBQ sauce and crispy onions and the grilled hen slider, a hot agave chicken breast with a spicy sauce and chile slaw.

Teaspoon

Where: Gallagher Square

This boba tea-chain is bringing a variety of rotating flavors to the ballpark, including Thai Tea, House Milk Tea, Silky Mango, Mango on Fire, Guava Sunset, and Caramel Cream, according to the Padres.

Mostra Coffee

Where: Mercado (Sec.104)

For an afternoon pick-me-up, head to Mostra Coffee for a variety of coffees, cold brews and espresso specialty drinks.

Pacifico Market

Where: Padres Power Alley (Sec. 129)

This returning stand has a new menu item: The Baja lobster roll. Cooked on a Santa Maria Grill, these lobster tails are charred in a lemon garlic aioli and topped with chives on a brioche bun. Foodies can also get that as a hot dog topped on a chorizo sausage.

The Elote & Michelada Cart

Where: Sec. 100

Get a traditional Tijuana-style bacon-wrapped hot dog with all the fixings, including cilantro aioli, pickled jalapeños, grilled onions and pico de gallo. This dog also adds queso blanco and potato sticks.

Other new items

Where: Locations vary

At various eateries around the ballpark, Delaware North has also added these new menu items: Buffalo Chicken Dip, Churro Cookies, Cold Cut Sliders, Hot Hen Sliders, Italian Pasta Salad, Lemon Pepper Wings, Meatball Sliders, Potato Salad and Short Rib Farfalle Pasta.

San Diego favorites

Also returning are some San Diego staples like the An's Gelato (Sec. 104) -- now ranked #1 ice cream shop in the U.S. -- and Seaside Market's "Cardiff Crack" tri-tip nachos (Sec. 105, 110, 308, 311,322,327, Gallagher Square). Get fresh and truly local seafood at Blue Water Grill (near Sec. 227) or try San Diego's famed burger spot Hodad's at Sec. 104, 131, 230 or 300 (don't skip the onion rings).