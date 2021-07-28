Mexican Migrant Dies After Falling From Border Fence in Otay Mesa

A Mexican migrant died Sunday after falling from the border fence in Otay Mesa after attempting to cross from Mexico into the U.S., San Diego Police said.

Cameras along the border alerted border patrol agents to three individuals attempting to cross from Mexico into the U.S. over the border fence by the Tijuana International Airport and the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.

Once agents got to the scene, they arrested an individual between the two border fences. Another agent "heard a noise" and located the decedent lying unresponsive on the north side of the border fence, according to the San Diego Medical Examiner report.

The border patrol agent called for assistance and paramedics and officers with the SDPD were dispatched to the scene. The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head. The man was reported to be from Oaxaca, Mexico.

No other information was available.

