Mexican Mafia ‘secretary' mailed meth hidden in legal correspondence to SoCal jails, prisons: DA

Two women involved in the distribution of methamphetamine at San Diego county jails were sentenced Tuesday to federal prison terms.

Marquella Marshall, 41, of Houston, and Marsha Delacruz, 47, of Lemon Grove, sent meth to Southern California jails and prisons in concealed packages, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. At least some of the packages were disguised as "legal mail to avoid detection by law enforcement and prison/jail officials," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also described Marshall, who previously lived in San Diego, as a "facilitator" and "secretary" for the Mexican Mafia, a key role that involved selling drugs, collecting and laundering money, and communicating to subordinates on behalf of Mexican Mafia leadership.

According to prosecutors, Marshall and Delacruz are both Eastside San Diego gang members.

Marshall was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison, while Delacruz, who worked under Marshall's direction, was sentenced to four years.

San Diego U.S. Attorney U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement, "Drug smuggling and use in prisons result in overdose, violence, and power struggles. These significant sentences are a strike against the prison drug culture which puts guards and staff at risk and exists in large part because of dangerous gangs like the Mexican Mafia."

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Larry Alan Burns said Marshall was “a conduit” for the Mexican Mafia and said the drug-distribution conspiracy was an “an assault on the integrity of the prison system.”