Mexican Consulate in San Diego Announces $1K Scholarships

The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego announced a new scholarship Thursday to help Mexican immigrants and their families.

The Colibri MX Scholarship was created by the consulate, located downtown along India Street, and the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty (MAAC) in San Diego.

The duo will provide $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors who have already been admitted to a college in the fall of 2020. Their goal is to provide 70 scholarships for that term.

The consulate and the local non-profit will promote, fundraise, and manage the scholarships.

“(The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego) aims at bridging the gap to higher education for underserved Mexican immigrants and their children. It looks to mobilize the more successful members of the community in favor of those who have been systematically underserved.” The Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego

The Mexican government donated $16,000 directly to the fund and an additional $8,000 for administrative costs for the partnerships, the consulate told NBC 7.

The consulate based its new fund after Consul General Carlos González Gutiérrez’s other scholarship programs “100 Amigos” and “MexAustn.”

The agencies held a joint news conference Thursday at 10 a.m. to reveal their new partnership.