Mets Topple Padres to Split Series

The Padres won the first two games of their series against the Mets but didn't exactly light up the scoreboard, winning 4-3 and 2-0. They ran into Jacob deGrom on Saturday so getting shut out is understandable.

The Friars saw another good starter on Sunday and the bats weren't great again.

Marcus Stroman gave up one run in 6.2 innings of a 6-2 New York win that salvaged a split of their 4-game set. The only run he allowed was unearned and it's no surprise Fernando Tatis Jr. was in the middle of it.

In the 6th inning Tatis led off with a dribbler back to Stroman, who threw it low to 1st baseman Pete Alonso. It wasn't a very tough pick but Alonso isn't a very good defensive player. The ball kicked away and Tatis headed for 2nd base. Alonso then thought about making a throw but realized there was no play so he tried to stop his arm ... and let go of the ball, which rolled to the San Diego dugout and allowed Tatis to head to 3rd. He scored on an Eric Hosmer grounder.

Their only other real chance to score was in the 4th inning. Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim singled around a Wil Myers walk to load the bases with one out. Rookie catcher Webster Rivas hit a hard grounder down the 3rd base line but Brandon Drury made a diving stop, touched 3rd and threw across the diamond to complete the inning-ending double play.

Padres starter Chris Paddack wasn't too bad. He gave up three runs in 6.0 innings, one of them on a solo homer by Dominic Smith in the 4th inning. James McCann hit a 2-run shot in the 8th off Craig Stammen that put it out of reach.

The Friars scored their final run in the 9th inning on a Tommy Pham ground ball that brought in Tucupita Marcano. San Diego starts a 3-game set on Monday night at Petco Park against the Chicago Cubs with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Adbert Alzolay.

