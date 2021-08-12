Drug Bust

Meth, Fentanyl Worth Nearly $13 Million Seized at Otay Mesa Border

Officers removed 5,528 pounds of methamphetamine and 127 pounds of fentanyl powder in 414 packages, CBP said

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced that officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered 2.8 tons of methamphetamine and fentanyl powder hidden in a shipment of household articles -- calling it the largest methamphetamine drug-smuggling seizure along the southwest border to date.

According to a CBP announcement Tuesday, the find occurred last Thursday.

Drug Busts

cocaine Jul 21

Cocaine Disguised as a Cake Part of $200K Drug Bust, Officials Say

Drug Bust May 31

More US Citizens Apprehended for Moving Drugs Over Border

The announcement said that, at about 5:24 p.m., officers encountered the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of plastic household articles. During an inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver, along with the shipment, for an intensive examination.

The CBP said a canine team confirmed the presence of narcotics concealed inside boxes loaded in the truck. Officers removed 5,528 pounds of methamphetamine and 127 pounds of fentanyl powder in 414 packages, the CBP said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

-U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The estimated value of the drugs is more than $12.9 million, the CBP said.

The truck's driver, a 53-year-old Mexican man, was arrested and transported to the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he awaits federal charges, the CBP said.

"This amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine is enough to ruin countless lives and fund transnational criminal organizations," said Pete Flores, CBP's director of San Diego Field Operations. "I'm proud of our officers' efforts at all ports of entry within the San Diego Field Office to intercept this and all smuggling attempts."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Drug BustCBPfentanylmethUS Customs and Border Protection
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us