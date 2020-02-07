Chula Vista

Meth, Cash, $3M in Pot Products Seized from Illegal Dispensary in Chula Vista

Five people were taken into custody, and meth and millions of dollars' worth of cannabis products.

By Rafael Avitabile

The Chula Vista Police Department raided an illegal marijuana dispensary at the crack of dawn Friday and seized meth, cash, and more than $3 million worth of cannabis product.

Police served a search warrant at 3268 Main Street, less than a half-mile from two elementary schools, after fielding several community complaints.

Four dispensary employees were arrested and face charges including possession of marijuana for sale and operating a marijuana dispensary without a license.

A fifth employee was arrested and booked into jail on a single charge of possession of methamphetamine for sale.

More than $3 million in cannabis products were seized from the shop, as well as $15,000 in cash. Police also found an amount of meth " consistent with sale or distribution."

All marijuana dispensaries are illegal in Chula Vista. At least 11 illegal dispensaries have been shut down by police since the start of 2019, according to the department.

