Bonita

Grave robbery: Metal flower vases worth $1K each stolen from Bonita cemetery

The thefts have occurred since mid-October from the Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department

By City News Service

A photo of a metal flower vase on Nov. 8, 2024.

Several metal flower vases worth about $1,000 each were stolen from the grave sites at a cemetery in Bonita, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

The thefts have occurred since mid-October from the Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary in the 3800 block of Bonita Road, according to a sheriff's statement.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Sheriff's detectives were investigating the thefts, and no suspects have been identified.

Victims of any vase thefts at the cemetery were asked to call and file a crime report with the Imperial Beach sheriff's substation at 619-498-2400.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Bonita
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us