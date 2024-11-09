Several metal flower vases worth about $1,000 each were stolen from the grave sites at a cemetery in Bonita, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office reported Friday.

The thefts have occurred since mid-October from the Glen Abbey Memorial Park and Mortuary in the 3800 block of Bonita Road, according to a sheriff's statement.

Sheriff's detectives were investigating the thefts, and no suspects have been identified.

Victims of any vase thefts at the cemetery were asked to call and file a crime report with the Imperial Beach sheriff's substation at 619-498-2400.