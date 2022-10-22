Mercedes Benz Goes Airborne, Crashes Into Second Story of La Mesa Home

A speeding Mercedes-Benz crashed into the second story of a home on Palm Avenue in La Mesa Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the corner of Spring Street and Palm Avenue, which neighbors said is often a site for accidents in the area.

"We were making breakfast, I had just finished making the eggs and we hear a loud thump. My mother in-law lives right by us. she yelled out, call 911," said neighbor Tom Villareal.

"We saw an older male laying down right below the car. He appeared to be in his 20s. A young boy there who we later found out was 12 -- they're both laying down," Villareal said.

“This happens all the time here,” neighbor Becky Kreisel said.

Residents in the area want action taken to avoid similar accidents from happening again in the future.

“I don’t know if they can control the speed of the people driving. They put up a light here to help light it at night, they put in a stop light down by the trolley station, they put a chain link fence across my area, and I thought they’d run it past these apartments up here and that’s what they need to do,” Kreisel said.

"Previously in the past, when these houses were being built -- can't say for sure the year -- but they had just built the retaining wall and a car came down that exact same spot," Villareal said.

Two people, one adult and one child, were injured in the crash and were eventually transported to nearby hospitals for treatment, said Sam Rihan, Battalion Chief for Heartland Fire and Rescue.

One person was at home at the time of the accident but that person was not injured in the crash.

SDG&E secured a nearby gas line, which the car narrowly missed before plowing into the house.