mental health

Mental Health Expert Details Secondary Impacts of Mass Shootings

Mental health and trauma therapists recommend people in need calling '988' the new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number

By Melissa Adan

Monterey Park Shooting
Getty Images

The impacts of the recent California mass shootings are wide-ranging. They can affect those directly involved or similar community groups, and they can be triggering.

One of the attacks happened during a Lunar New celebration — a time when prosperity and goodwill are the focus of festivities. Many in the Asian and Pacific Islander communities feel as if these recent mass shootings are marring their festivities by creating fear, sadness and trauma.

Tragedies in California

monterey park mass shooting 23 hours ago

Survivors of Monterey Park Shooting Return to Scene for First Time

Half Moon Bay Jan 23

7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Therapists and mental health experts stress the importance of discussing these feelings, which can often be difficult.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Unfortunately still with mental health stigma in our society, people think you have to be 'crazy' to go talk to a mental health professional and that's not the case at all," said Carrie Tremble.

Tremble is the clinical director of Tele-mental Health Training at the University of San Diego and shares that when you have populations of people who are continuously targeted, it is important to not be a bystander and recognize even if you are not a member of a certain ethnic group or race, or are a ballroom dancer or farmer for instance, you can step up in solidarity.

"What I think is important is to reach out to your friends and say, 'How are you doing? Are you doing OK? Do you need to talk even if you don't want to talk? I can just come sit with you,'" explained Tremble.

Tremble also recognizes the importance of processing your feelings as this could become inter-generational trauma if people are not given a chance to process what's been happening to their communities.

Mental health and trauma therapists also recommend people in need call 988, the new national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number. The hotline provides someone to listen to mental health needs.

This article tagged under:

mental health
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us